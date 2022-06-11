Today's Wordle answer #357: Saturday, June 11

Ahh, Saturday. A little relaxation, a little chill puzzle solving. Hopefully you're relaxing in a nice comfy chair while in search of today's Wordle answer for June 11 (#357). We've had a short string of relatively unusual answers this week—I like to think of them as mental exercise, although I won't pretend I wouldn't appreciate something a little more straightforward from time to time.

Maybe you breezed through the week, and just stopped by to look through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm sure I can help. I can offer you a clue, the answer, and if you've never tried Wordle before I can teach you how to play.

Wordle June 11: A helpful hint

Today's word is the name for a type of large water loving bird. It's bigger than a duck, and they often come with an attitude to match their size. Three of today's five letters are vowels.

Today's Wordle 357 answer

Sometimes there are too many possibilities and not quite enough guesses to go around. The answer to the June 11 (357) Wordle is GOOSE

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.