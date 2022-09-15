Today's Wordle 453 answer and hint: Thursday, September 15

Audio player loading…

If you're after a clue for today's Wordle you'll find that and so much more on this very page. I've got hints, general tips, and links to all the help you could ever wish for. And if you'd like to see the answer to the September 15 (453) puzzle, just in case? That's here too.

Today's Wordle answer made me work for it. I was able to find most of the key building blocks nice and early, but the odd arrangement of them meant I somehow managed to skilfully avoid the answer until it was almost too late for my win streak.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Tuesday, September 15

Uncertainty is the theme today. You're looking for the word used when you're unsure of something or someone (even yourself), particularly when thinking of how good it or their talents may really be. There are two different vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 453 answer?

Let me save your win streak. The answer to the September 15 (453) Wordle is DOUBT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 14: THYME

THYME September 13: ALPHA

ALPHA September 12: BOOZE

BOOZE September 11: TIBIA

TIBIA September 10: LOFTY

LOFTY September 9: THEME

THEME September 8: CLASS

CLASS September 7: LEERY

LEERY September 6: TAUNT

TAUNT September 5: WHOOP

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.