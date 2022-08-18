Today's Wordle 425 answer and hint: Thursday, August 18

Audio player loading…

If you're having some trouble with today's Wordle, you can find the answer to the daily challenge right here. And if you're just after a few clues or some general tips on how to play everyone's favourite online word game then you'll be pleased to know I've got all of that covered too.

Today's answer just hit me like a bolt of lightning out of the blue, possibly as some sort of cosmic apology for yesterday's sorry efforts. I'll take the win, even though I'm not entirely sure where it came from.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Thursday, August 18

Bow strings, bed springs, and even classical harps can make today's word; the special sort of sound that only comes when something taut is pulled, plucked, or suddenly released after being squashed down.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 425 answer?

Let's keep your win streak going. The answer to the August 18 (425) Wordle is TWANG.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 17: TWICE

TWICE August 16: GRUEL

GRUEL August 15: POKER

POKER August 14: KHAKI

KHAKI August 13: HUNKY

HUNKY August 12: LABEL

LABEL August 11: GLEAN

GLEAN August 10: CLING

CLING August 9: PATTY

PATTY August 8: UNFIT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.