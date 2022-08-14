Today's Wordle 421 answer and hint: Sunday, August 14

Audio player loading…

You'll find a clue to help you solve today's Wordle just a short scroll away, and if you keep going you'll see the answer to the August 14 (421) puzzle just below that. I can also offer you a wide range of tips as well as links to our Wordle guides too—whatever you need to help you solve your daily Wordle game, it's in here.

I've discovered something more frustrating than losing a game of Wordle, and that's feeling a much better guess come to mind the exact same moment I hit the Enter key on my keyboard. Add further irritation when the thing I could've input turns out to be the right answer too. Watching those letters flip over knowing I had the answer and didn't type it out is nothing short of agony.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Sunday, August 14

Today's answer can refer to a thick type of cotton cloth often used in military clothing, the yellowish-brown colour of that cloth, or more generally a relaxed style of everyday garments along similar lines. There's a reasonably uncommon consonant used twice in today's word, so be careful.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 421 answer?

Everyone struggles from time to time. The answer to the August 14 (421) Wordle is KHAKI.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 13: HUNKY

HUNKY August 12: LABEL

LABEL August 11: GLEAN

GLEAN August 10: CLING

CLING August 9: PATTY

PATTY August 8: UNFIT

UNFIT August 7: SMEAR

SMEAR August 6: ALIEN

ALIEN August 5: BUGGY

BUGGY August 4: RHYME

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.