Today's Wordle 420 answer and hint: Saturday, August 13

Whether you need the answer for today's Wordle or you're just looking for some general tips and hints to improve your daily game, I'm here to help point you in the right direction. There's even a hand-crafted clue for the August 13 (420) puzzle a little further down the page.

Ah heck, can I have just one more guess? Just one. Please. Today's Wordle played out like the dictionary definition of "I know it now I've seen it", but at the time I just couldn't get the letters I'd found into the right sort of shape for a win.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Saturday, August 13

We're dealing with an informal term today, one typically used to describe a certain sort of physically attractive man. Think of muscular guys with perfect smiles and even better hair—the sort you'd find in a leading role in a superhero movie—and you're on the right track. There's just one vowel to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 420 answer?

You deserve to start your weekend with a win. The answer to the August 13 (420) Wordle is HUNKY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 12: LABEL

LABEL August 11: GLEAN

GLEAN August 10: CLING

CLING August 9: PATTY

PATTY August 8: UNFIT

UNFIT August 7: SMEAR

SMEAR August 6: ALIEN

ALIEN August 5: BUGGY

BUGGY August 4: RHYME

RHYME August 3: YOUTH

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.