This secret gaming laptop deal gets you an RTX 2070-powered ROG Strix Scar II for $600 off list

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Here we are halfway through Cyber Week, and the gaming laptop deals are showing no signs of slowing down. Amazon has got a secret (ish) Cyber Week deal on an Asus ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop for $1,399, saving $600 on the list price. Now WAIT! While the listing appears to show the laptop for a full price of $1593, you can actually click the 'Other sellers' button on the right and get it from Amazon direct (with Free Shipping, win!) for $1399. Problem here is that you'll need to wait for January for stock, so it's a question of how soon you want this laptop.

It was recently on sale back in early November at its previous lowest price, and normally retails for $2,000, but we’ve seen it show up for $1600 over the past few months via different retailers. Even if you go with the 'real saving' here you’re still getting $300 off a system with a great set of components, if you can wait on it. The Asus ROG Strix Scar II has an 8th Gen Intel i7-8750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and an RTX 2070 graphics cards. The RTX 2070 means you’ll have high FPS gameplay at 1080p with Ultra presets on most games. Pair this with the 15 inches 144Hz 1080p IPS display, and you’ve got a hell of gaming laptop for $1,400 for some silky smooth gameplay. It's one of the best gaming laptops you'll see on sale this year.

The Scar II has everything you need with a load of ports, including 2 x USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. Because the processor is quick, and there's enough RAM here, it'll be good for productivity as well as gaming. The Scar II also gets you enough VR-ready connections for most of the VR headsets available on the market, so you can use it for Virtual Reality too. With VR back in the news because of Half-life Alyx, why not get something that could handle it?

We're collecting all the best Cyber Week PC gaming deals from across the web, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Stay tuned to PC Gamer throughout Cyber Week for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Week gaming laptops | Cyber Week monitors | Cyber Week SSD deals | Cyber Week graphics cards | Cyber Week gaming chairs | Cyber Week CPU deals