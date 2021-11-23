This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal knocks $50 off everything you need to get started in VR plus $50 credit

The Oculus Quest 2 is going to be a huge seller this Black Friday even without further Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, with stock unlikely to last through till Cyber Monday. Last year saw the most desirable VR headset around fly off the shelves and, thanks to a recent 128GB refresh, the story will likely be the same for the Oculus Quest 2 over the 2021 deals season.

While the hardware hasn't seen any discounts there are a few retailers offering $50 rebates. Which is all well and good but Amazon credit is more useful than Oculus store credit (which is what you get by buying direct), and now Jeff Bezos and his merry mob have sweetened the deal even further: offering the Starter Pack for $299.99, a saving of $48.01. This amounts to the headset, the controllers, and the official carry case for the kit (the whole point is it's portable VR, so the case seems useful).

Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2 Starter Pack | VR Headset |Motion Controllers | 128GB storage | Carry Case | $348.00 $299.99 at Amazon (save $48.01) The Oculus Quest 2 both improves on the specs sheet of the original Quest and delivers it for cheaper. With a new LCD at 1832 x 1920 per eye, the Quest 2 offers exceptional clarity for an entry-level headset, through which you can enjoy a slew of games either purpose-built for the standalone headset, and thus rendered by the onboard Snapdragon XR2 chip, or beamed from your PC using Oculus Link and a compatible USB Type-C cable. It's now capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate, thanks to a recent update, making it an even sweeter deal.

The Quest 2 sits proudly atop of our best VR headsets guide thanks to its superb spec for the price and how simple it is to use. Press a button, slip it on, and you're all set.

The headset can manage around two hours of gaming time on battery, albeit at a lower-power and with some visual tradeoffs. Alternatively, a single USB Type-C running from the headset to the PC will see it at full power.

The Oculus Quest 2 is easily the best VR option out there and, with Black Friday looming, expect the Oculus Quest 2 128GB model to go fast.