This high performance M.2 SSD is only $107, but time is running out

If you're still looking for a great Cyber Monday SSD deal, here's one that might get your attention: for a limited time, this 1TB Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD is just $106.22, 52 percent off the original list price. It was $147.99 over Black Friday weekend, but now that we're well into Cyber Monday, Adata has knocked the price down even further on Amazon. But this is a limited-time deal, so once it's gone, it's gone. As of this writing, the deal is 48 percent claimed.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB is a performance model with up to a 3500MB/s sequential read speed and up to a 3000MB/s sequential write speed. Jarred has tested the drive in the past, and it lives up to those claims, with generally excellent performance in all tests—it's on our Best NVMe SSDs list, and at this price it's definitely one of the best SSDs for gaming. If you're looking to decrease game loading times and boot up your system as fast as possible, I strongly recommend you give this SSD a good look. For comparison, it's basically tied with the Samsung 970 Evo, a drive that typically sells for $150 or more.

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro uses the uses M.2 form factor and is 22mmx80mm long (2280). If your motherboard's M.2 socket isn't compatible with PCIe NVMe, you might consider upgrading that as well. We've rounded up the best savings on motherboards in our best Cyber Monday deals list, so give it a read.