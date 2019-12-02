Popular

This high performance M.2 SSD is only $107, but time is running out

By

If you're looking for a blazing fast M.2 NVMe SSD, this 1TB ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro is over 50 percent off right now.

1TB ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro
(Image credit: Adata)

If you're still looking for a great Cyber Monday SSD deal, here's one that might get your attention: for a limited time, this 1TB Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD is just $106.22, 52 percent off the original list price. It was $147.99 over Black Friday weekend, but now that we're well into Cyber Monday, Adata has knocked the price down even further on Amazon. But this is a limited-time deal, so once it's gone, it's gone. As of this writing, the deal is 48 percent claimed.

More Cyber Monday deals

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals
Cyber Monday monitor deals
Cyber Monday laptop deals
Cyber Monday SSD deals
Cyber Monday gaming chair deals

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB is a performance model with up to a 3500MB/s sequential read speed and up to a 3000MB/s sequential write speed. Jarred has tested the drive in the past, and it lives up to those claims, with generally excellent performance in all tests—it's on our Best NVMe SSDs list, and at this price it's definitely one of the best SSDs for gaming. If you're looking to decrease game loading times and boot up your system as fast as possible, I strongly recommend you give this SSD a good look. For comparison, it's basically tied with the Samsung 970 Evo, a drive that typically sells for $150 or more.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD | 1TB | $106.22 (save $113.77)
An excellent deal for this 1TB SSD at the lowest price it's ever been. It's a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo—and far cheaper right now.View Deal

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro uses the uses M.2 form factor and is 22mmx80mm long (2280). If your motherboard's M.2 socket isn't compatible with PCIe NVMe, you might consider upgrading that as well. We've rounded up the best savings on motherboards in our best Cyber Monday deals list, so give it a read.

Joanna Nelius

When Joanna's not writing about gaming desktops, cloud gaming, or other hardware-related things, she's doing terrible stuff in The Sims 4, roleplaying as a Malkavian, or playing horror games that would give normal people nightmares. She also likes narrative adventures.
See comments