The top Best Buy Black Friday deals: the bargains worth looking at for PC gamers

Best Buy has started its Black Friday sales period with gusto. Not only are there loads of deals already on the site and in store, but it is adding to those with Flash Deals. These Flash Deals tend to feature deeper savings than the standard ones, but are only on limited stock quantities—basically if you see something you like in a Flash Deal, you need to act on it quickly.

The best Black Friday PC gaming deals are all here. Check them out.

Like many other big resellers, Best Buy is offering price protection on deals. Essentially if you buy something at a deal price right now, but later on that price goes down, it'll refund the difference. You can find the full breakdown of how this works on the Black Friday FAQs page.

Keep an eye out for items that are marked as supporting this, as not everything is, although Best Buy is really clear about what is and isn't guaranteed—it's printed about the price of anything on sale.

We've taken a look at the deals that are currently active on Best Buy and highlighted them below. These are items that we feel are worth buying, not just the ones with the biggest savings. So good components and PCs that just so happen to be cheaper than normal. Definitely worth checking out.

Best Buy gaming PCs & laptops deals

MSI Stealth 15M | Inte Core i7 11375H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 1TB | 16GB RAM | $1,599.99 MSI Stealth 15M | Inte Core i7 11375H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 1TB | 16GB RAM | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Nvidia's 30-series GPUs have made for some great gaming laptops, and the RTX 3060 makes for a particularly potent offering at 1080p on the go. You'll get to ramp up those settings and still enjoy silky-smooth visuals, particular if the game has DLSS support. MSI has fitted out this machine well, with a quality 11th Gen Intel CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage. It's a tasty looking machine as well.

Best Buy PC component deals

WD Black SN750 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $259.99 WD Black SN750 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $259.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

That's a major saving on the original MSRP, and while this was originally released a while ago now, it's still a strong performing drive at a decent price. If you're in the market for a PCIe 3.0 drive, then this is a good drive backed up by a big-name manufacturer. Performance is strong, the bundled software is good, and you know it's going to be reliable. Not bad for just north of $100.

WD Blue 1TB WDS100 Western Dgitial Blue | 1TB | SATA | $189.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (saving $100)

Best Buy may be pushing it a bit with that saving as this drive hasn't been that much for years, but this is still a 1TB SATA drive from a respected brand for under $90. It'll outperform a hard drive any day of the week, and it won't be as hot or noisy when doing so. Reads peak at 560MB/s with writes a little slow at 530MB/s, but both are close to the interface's maximum throughput.

Best Buy peripheral deals

Samsung T350 | 1080p | IPS | 4ms | $189.99 Samsung T350 | 1080p | IPS | 4ms | $189.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Now we're talking cheap monitors, let's look at the Samsung T350 on offer at Best Buy. This is actually a monitor we've come in contact with a lot, as Jacob has a pair of these at home. These don't offer the most amazing picture quality in the world, but if you're looking for a cheap way to buy two monitors at once, this is it.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack | SoloCast USB Microphone | Cloud Core Gaming Headset | $129.99 HyperX Streamer Starter Pack | SoloCast USB Microphone | Cloud Core Gaming Headset | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

HyperX knows what it's doing when it comes to audio, and its Cloud headsets and SoloCast microphones have done well in our guides for a while now. This is a great combo if you don't have either of these items. And while aimed at streamers, anyone that has to communicate while playing will benefit from the clarity these peripherals bring to your setup.

Western Digital WD_Black P50 WD_Black P50 | 1TB | USB 3.2 | $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (saved $60)

This speedy external SSD managed to grab the second-place slot in our external SSD guide recently, making it a quality offering. Great overall performance and a sleek, rugged casing make it a great performance drive for console and PC gamers alike.