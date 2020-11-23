Snatch some super speedy external storage and save a big chunk of cash

External SSD storage may not be the most exciting part of any setup, but having a drive you can reach for when you need it, knowing it's totally reliable, can make all the difference. Whether you're a professional looking for a device to take on the road (or up a mountain) with you, or a gamer that simply needs reliable storage, there's something to be said for getting a good external drive. And the Crucial X8 is a pretty good example.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The Crucial X8 is one of the latest drives that combines the power of NVMe SSDs with the latest USB 3.2 interface to produce the kind of throughputs that are normally associated with internal drives. Crucial claims a peak throughput of 1,050MB/s over USB 3.2, but if you're connecting it over USB 3.1 then you'll still see a thoroughly reasonable 600MB/s. This is a fast drive is basically what I'm saying.

It isn't just fast either, it feels like a solid bit of hardware. If you are the sort of person that somehow manages to make it outside in these dark times, then the good news is that the Crucial X8 can go with you and survive even the most extreme of conditions. The Crucial X8 is good for extreme temperatures and is shock and vibration proof (partly thanks to the nature of SSDs of course).

Crucial X8 | 1TB | $189.95 $129.99 at Amazon (save $59.96)

What's better than external storage? Superfast external storage, that's what. And it doesn't get much faster than this chunk of aluminum and silicon—we're talking transfer rates up to 1050MB/s here. It also happens to be rugged enough to take out into the big outdoors with you. View Deal

If you've managed to grab yourself one of the next-gen consoles, or you're thinking of buying one, then the good news is that this drive works with those consoles as well. Not as the extensions of the internal main storage, but as more traditional data drives. It also works with Macs and Linux hardware, which is the kind of versatility we love.

It's worth pointing out that this isn't the only capacity that has enjoyed a pricing close shave, with the 500GB and 2TB models also seeing savings. If you follow the link above, you can switch between the different capacities and pick the one that works best for you. We've gone with the 1TB model here because it has the biggest savings by percentage.