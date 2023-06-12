'Select' Xbox Game Pass games are soon to hit GeForce Now

Having recently announced a 10-year deal with Nvidia to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia's GeForce Now, Microsoft has now announced it will soon be rolling out access to its green-team brethren. Only select Game Pass games will be available on GeForce Now, however.

According to an Xbox news post, "Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to."

As yet, there's no word on which games will be included in the package.

You might have seen our Tyler lamenting that Game Pass isn't feeling like a very good deal right now. This new integration could help to breathe life into a game streaming service that's feeling a little tired. At the start of the year, we made it clear that 2023 will be a make-or-break year for Game Pass, and a partnership of this magnitude might just do the trick.

As Rick Lane notes, "Game Pass has tons of interesting, fun games, but one thing it doesn't have is a God of War or an Elden Ring, that life-consuming blockbuster that everyone wants to play." In rolling specific games up with Nvidia's GeForce Now, the company will not only be able to associate itself with more big-time games, its players will also have access to Nvidia's beastly RTX 4080 cards for game streaming.

"We’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead," says Xbox news. GeForce Now users can expect limited access to Game Pass games by the time autumn rolls around. Whether it will eventually expand to include more, or all Game Pass games is unclear.