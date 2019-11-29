Save $40 on this 165Hz curved monitor during Walmart's Black Friday Sale

This MSI Optix 32-inch curved monitor is currently on sale for $259 during Walmart's Black Friday sale, which is $40 less than its normal price of around $300. If you have mid-range PC specs, this is a good display: While it's only 1080p, its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make it well-suited to competitive games such as Rainbow Six Siege (once you go past the old 60Hz standard, you can never go back).

This display's curved VA panel (which are better than cheaper TN panels ) has a wide viewing angle, which is the main benefit of curved displays. There's no downside to the curve, except that it adds to the price. If you want to soak up the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and have a powerful PC, consider stepping up to a curved or flat 1440p display, such as the ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q .

The MSI Optix is also FreeSync compatible, which means it can adjust its refresh rate to match your game's framerate, eliminating screen tearing .

MSI Optix AG32C Gaming Monitor | $259.99 (save $40)

This 32-inch Curved 1080p panel gaming monitor has a 1ms response time and a refresh rate north of 165Hz. This is an excellent and affordable gaming monitor that'll provide buttery-smooth pictures at a great price. View Deal