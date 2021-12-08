Save $350 on this RTX 3060 gaming PC from Dell

Dell had some cracking deals over the Black Friday season, particularly when it came to desktops and laptops. It's good to see that it hasn't run out of stock then, because this particular Dell XPS desktop deal still makes for a great way of getting your hands on some decent gaming performance.

The notable component in this machine is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card, which will handle 1080p in the vast majority of games smoothly at the highest possible settings. There are a few exceptions, that tax the underlying Ampere a bit too much, but nothing a little settings tweaking can solve. 1440p gaming isn't completely outside the realms of possibility either, especially if you don't mind massaging those settings a little.

There are no nasty surprises hiding in the specifications for this machine either, with Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 11700 providing plenty of raw power to handle the latest games and also lend its hand to some serious number crunching when needed too. Alder Lake may have taken the shine of this generation of chips a little, but you're not going to get a new machine with Intel's 12th Gen chips in them for anything like this kind of cash just yet.

The RTX 3060 is a great graphics card for 1080p gaming, and in these silicon starved times, you're going to do well to find anything at this price with this kind of spec. Quality CPU, plenty of RAM, and a workable storage solution make this is a very tempting offer.

The rest of the specification is healthy enough, with 16GB (2x 8GB) of DDR4-2933 memory to keep things running smoothly and a reasonable storage combo in there too. Admittedly 256GB is a little on the tight side, but the 1TB hard drive means you have plenty of room for your games, and with SSD pricing so low right now, you can treat yourself to an upgrade later on as well. You also get Wi-Fi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.1.

Overall, you're looking at a machine for $1,249 that will last you for plenty of years of gaming, especially at 1080p. The XPS Desktops are refreshingly for shunning the standard gamer aesthetic of covering everything in RGB light as well. If you are looking for a gaming PC packing a little more bling, then check out our best gaming PC deals.

Dell does have a limited number of these machines mind, so if you are tempted you're going to want to pull the trigger sooner rather than later. At the time of writing, Dell is showing that 40% of these machines have already been claimed.