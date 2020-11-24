Save $330 on this RTX 2070 Black Friday gaming laptop deal

This Black Friday, gaming laptop deals are not few, or far between. But we've managed to wade through the muck for you, and pull this little gem out, among all the confusion. This, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15, is a powerhouse of a gaming laptop, and it's at a tempting $1,249.99 right now. It comes packing an Intel Core i7, Comet lake CPU, which is paired nobly with the RTX 2070. This combo means it can quite happily achieve over 60FPS on ultra with plenty of top games. This is great and everything, but the real cherry on the cake is the delicious 240Hz refresh rate its 1080p monitor spits up.

That's a very rare feature for gaming laptops, one that could give you an edge, if fast-paced competitive games are your thing. Not only are you getting a steady FPS, even with RTX turned on, you also get a snappy 3ms response time, too. Topped with a lovely big 1TB SSD to store your games on, and 16GB RAM, you'll hardly notice the lack of webcam, or the slightly awkward clickpad—especially as you're going to want to use a mouse, if you want to do any kind of gaming anyway.

So other than some minor downfalls—a laptop with no webcam does feel weird—the build quality here is phenomenal. The metal chassis, and lightly textured finish, make the Zephyrus M15 feel great in your hands. Even the sound system is pretty nice, though you may have to turn it up as these machines can get loud when pushed—as tends to be the case with most powerful gaming laptops.

Either way, for $330 less than the RRP, you won't regret this one.