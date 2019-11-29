Save $20 on Corsair's M65 Elite RGB gaming mouse

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Walmart - Games, Movies, and Books category

Best Buy - Electronics sale page

Newegg - Black Friday sale page

Dell - Including Alienware PCs

NZXT - 10% off all builds

A mouse ideal for first-person shooters, the Corsair M65 Elite RGB comes equipped with a 18,000 DPI optical sensor, adjustable DPI sniper button and a tunable weight system that lets you alter the mouse's centre of gravity to better suit your grip. For Black Friday, the M65 Elite is $20 off on Amazon right now.

As Henry Ford said, you can have it any color you want—as long as it's black. Only the black model of the M65 Elite is so heavily discounted; the white version is only a paltry five bucks off.

With an anodized aluminum frame and eight reprogrammable buttons, this is a mouse for the serious gamer. We'd say a bad workman blames his tools, but a good workman has the best tools around, and the M65 Elite is certainly a tool of the elite gamer.

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards