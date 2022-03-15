Rainbow Six Siege's new Operator could change up the meta forever

Audio player loading…

The latest Rainbow Six Siege Operator can use her gadget to change the layout of the entire map on the fly. Heading to the game at the start of Year 7 Season 1, Azami promises to be a powerful Defender pick.

When it comes to her background, new arrival Azami has it all. The 28-year-old former member of Japan's Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department security division is also a bodyguard and a student of multiple martial arts.

As a 2 Health 2 Speed Defender, Azami is suited to a variety of different situations. Her weapon loadout offers a D-50 Handgun and either a 9X19SVN submachine gun or the ACS12 shotgun in her primary slot, as well as either an impact grenade or barbed wire as her equipment.

Her real strength, however, lies with her gadget, the Kiba Barrier. Azami heads into battle with five modified Kunai, which stick to surfaces when they're thrown. Once there, it expands into a bulletproof barrier, blocking angles, passageways, and even slots that might open Defenders up to a grenade or drone.

If you find yourself stuck on the wrong side of one of the Kiba Barriers as an Attacker, you'll have no luck making your way through it with guns. Explosives and melee strikes will eventually open a path, but you'll be alerting anyone on the other side to your presence if you can't find another way around.

Azami is available now via the Premium Battle Pass, or with R6 points or Renown, as part of Rainbow Six Siege's new season - Demon's Veil. Also included in the new season is a new Map, the new Team Deathmatch mode, and the introduction of the Attacker Repick feature, which allows those on the offensive to adapt their team to outsmart the Defenders.