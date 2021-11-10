Noctua's updated NH-L9i low-profile coolers for 12th Gen look cool as heck

(Image credit: Noctua)

Noctua has released updated versions of its NH-L9i and NH-L9i Chromax Black low-profile CPU coolers. These coolers often find their way into compact and small form factor (SFF) systems, and Intel 12th Gen buyers will be pleased to find that they now support the new LGA 1700 socket.

These coolers, while very compact and just 37mm in height, are able to dissipate more heat than you might expect. According to Noctua CEO Roland Mossig, the NH-L9i is able to dissipate up to 160W. This means you can’t run a Core i9 12900K or Core i7 12700K at their full turbo power, though it’s certainly possible to run them with some BIOS power tweaks.

A Core i5 12600K can be run without compromise thanks to its 150W Maximum Turbo Power, but it's the SFF friendlier non-K CPUs that will be a better match. These are scheduled to be released in 2022.

Both the traditional Noctua two-tone version and the all black Chromax versions adhere to Intel’s socket clearance guidelines, which means they won’t interfere with your RAM or GPU.

In addition to the updated NH-L9i coolers, Noctua has released the NA-FD1 duct kit. The kit is made of EVA foam spacers, which can be stacked up to a height of 45 mm. It’s designed to allow the fan to pull cooler air from outside the case, rather than recycle warm air that’s already inside the case. Noctua claims this can lower CPU temperatures by around 5 degrees Celsius.

The suggested retail price for the NH-L9i is EUR/USD 44.90. The NH-L9i Chromax Black is priced at EUR/USD 54.90, while the NA-FD1 duct kit is priced at EUR/USD 12.90.