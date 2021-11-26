AMD enthusiasts rejoice, this RX 6700 XT gaming laptop with 240Hz screen is $300 off for Black Friday

Imagine an all AMD gaming laptop with a current-generation graphics card for under $1,300. Oh, never mind, you don't have to. There's on here at BestBuy for just that. Black Friday is looking up then. That's a portable gaming machine with the mobile equivalent RX 6700 XT graphics card, and top-tier Zen 3 processor combo, for a superb $1,299.99.

You may not get the masses of RAM that some high end gaming PCs are touting, but there's no need for more than 16GB in a gaming laptop anyway. What's going to affect your gaming experience the most is the GPU, and that's wholly covered here.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is not the hottest of the Radeon brethren, but it's got a chonky 12GB memory cache, and can pump out 100FPS+ even at ultra settings at this laptops native 1080p resolution. And if you turn the settings down a tad, you might even be able to make the most of the screens 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI Gaming Laptop MSI Delta | AMD Radeon RX 6700M | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at BestBuy (save $300)

With a 240Hz refresh rate screen, its clear this is a machine meant for speed. And with that powerful CPU/GPU combo under the hood, you can make the most of that high refresh rate, too. Plus, that's a good chunk of storage to keep your games downloaded on!

That's not even mentioning the CPU MSI has packed in here: AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X. At eight cores, and 16 threads, this little monster will see you right with even the most CPU intensive gameplay, or of course, if you need to use it for productivity between your gaming sessions.

All this is topped with a good chunk of storage, so you should be able to keep a fair number of games downloaded at once, and not have to uninstall games to make way for others.