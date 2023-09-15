Lies of P's deluxe edition early access release hit a Steam hiccup, but it's live now

Soon we will all be Pinocchio. Lies of P releases on September 18, and we say it's a pretty good time. Our reviewsays the Pinocchio Soulslike "pulls off its gritty Pinocchio retelling, managing the impossibility of incorporating elements from both the folktale and the 1940 film without feeling, y'know, absurd."

Those who ordered the digital deluxe edition of Lies of P get a jump on the release date and can start playing, well, right now. While the early access period was meant to start at 8 am PDT on September 15, it was delayed by an hour and 15 minutes due to "technical issues from Steam's end," according to developer Neowiz. That issue has now been resolved, but if you're still having trouble downloading Lies of P, Neowiz recommends clearing your Steam download cache.

Lies of P is playable for early access pre-orders right now, but the rest of us will have to wait. Here's when Pinocchio will start lying in full force.

When is Lies of P's release time?

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Neowiz has put together a useful chart showing when Lies of P releases across a number of timezones. The 72 hour early access for digital deluxe edition pre-orders is available now, with everyone else on PC and Xbox able to play Lies of P at 8 am Pacific on Monday, September 18.

Lies of P does not have a universal release time. The game will unlock simultaneously across the world on September 18 on PC and Xbox, but PlayStation players will have to wait a bit longer. On PlayStation, Lies of P unlocks at midnight on September 19 in your local timezone.

For PC (and Xbox) players, here's the Lies of P release time highlighted in a few timezones:

8 am PDT on September 18 (Los Angeles)

11 am EDT on September 18 (New York)

4 pm BST on September 18 (London)

5 pm CEST on September 18 (Berlin)

1 am AEST on September 19 (Sydney)

If you're diving into Lies of P, we've put together a few guides to help you on your way. Check out our Lies of P tips for getting started, a list of Lies of P's weapon locations, how to get Lies of P boss weapons, and solutions to Lies of P's Arlecchino riddles.