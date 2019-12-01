Lag no longer now that the Netgear Nighthawk is $100 off at Best Buy

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Well, now you can't blame lag for losing in Apex Legends anymore. We found an early Cyber Monday deal on a cheap gaming router that shouldn't miss out on. The Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-fi router is currently $89.99 at Best Buy, $100 off its normal listing price. We've found this model marked down $30-60 throughout the year at different retailers but this is the lowest we've seen in a long time.

This dual-band router allows for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices over three long-range antennas for households that eat up a ton of bandwidth. Gamers should note Nighthawk's advanced QoS allows for a lag-free gaming experience. Basically, this means you can play online without canceling your roommate's Netflix binge-fest. We haven't reviewed this model, but the Nighthawk series generally make our best gaming router lists every year, so we know that Netgear knows how to make routers that cater to gamers.

It uses a dual-core processor which is ideal for 4K streaming and gaming. Let's face it, if you bought a fancy new TV or monitor capable of 4K, wouldn't it be great if you could actually stream in 4K?

