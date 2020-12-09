GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist gets a banging new trailer

GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist takes players to an island paradise on December 15, adds a nightclub with real-world DJs, and now has a new trailer. The update is free and Rockstar describes the heist as "the biggest GTA Online adventure ever," with missions set over the entire compound leading up to the big score. There's also a submarine involved somehow, which we get a glimpse of above, and daaaamn that's a good-looking sub interior.

Cayo Perico's big cheese is a drug trafficker called El Rubio and, as he says, "you're not on the mainland now... anything goes!" (He clearly hasn't played Grand Theft Auto before). El Rubio is apparently a supplier to cartel boss and key GTA Online character Martin Madrazo. Also seen in this trailer is English Dave, a protagonist with a cockney accent that can only be described as extraordinary.

Based on the trailer above, you're going to take advantage of El Rubio's love for big parties to rip him off big-time.

From Rockstar's press release: "Away from the beach's earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in."

Other tiny details: What looks like a blackhawk helicopter, assault boats, a B-1 bomber, and what looks very much like musician Scott Storch in the background. Say no more and see you there. If you fancy some profitable enterprises in the meantime, here's every heist currently in GTA Online, ranked.