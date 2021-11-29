Get one of the best 500GB SATA SSDs for $60 this Cyber Monday

If you've yet to embrace that SSD life—I know there are still a few of you—or you're just looking for a bit of extra storage, take a gander at this Cyber Monday SSD deal on the 500GB Samsung 870 EVO, marking it down to just $60. So many games are unapologetic storage hogs these days, and while you might be able to solve that with a huge HDD, wouldn't you rather also enjoy faster load times?

My 860 EVO has kept me happy for a while, but this year's 870 model boasts increased performance speeds up to 30 percent, making my SSD a little bit jealous. It's pretty much as good as you're going to get with a SATA drive, with reads and writes of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively. If you don't have a motherboard that supports PCIe SSDs, this is probably the one for you.

Sure, the new PCIe drives are hitting speeds of 10 times what you can expect from a SATA drive, but if you're upgrading a PC or laptop rather than building a new one, there's a good chance you're going to bump up against some limitations, like simply not having enough slots to plug a new drive into; whereas you're going to have plenty of SATA ports waiting for a drive. And if this is your first SSD, you're going to be marvelling at the speed at which your operating system now runs at instead of thinking about how much faster it would be with a PCIe drive.

Samsung 870 EVO | 500GB | SATA | $94.99 Samsung 870 EVO | 500GB | SATA | $94.99 $59.99 at B&H (save $35)

A low price for one of the best SATA SSDs around. If you can't use a PCIe drive or are willing to sacrifice speed for some savings, this is a good deal. 500GB might not seem like much these days, but it's enough for your OS and a few of your faves.

At 500GB, though, this is very much a starter SSD. With plenty of games now expecting you to have more than 100GB of space, you're going to hit a wall pretty quickly. I wouldn't consider this a deal breaker, though. When I had a 500GB SSD, I'd install things like Total War or my heavily modded version of Skyrim to the SSD, while older or smaller games went on my basic HDD. If you only have a few games on the go at a time, this will be enough.

If you do have room for a PCIe drive, however, you should certainly consider splashing out on one, and you can find a lot of options in our best SSD for gaming list.