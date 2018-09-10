How to enable two-factor authentication and get Fortnite's 'Boogie Down' emote for free

Hey you! Do you want a free Fortnite emote? Of course you do. And all you have to do to get one is enable two-factor authentication on your Epic Games account.

It's an easy thing to do, and probably not a bad idea in this age of jerks messing with your stuff. Log into your Epic account, or create one if necessary. In the upper-right corner of the Epic home screen you'll see your username—point your mouse at it, then click the "account" link in the dropdown. From there, hit "Password & Security" in the menu on the left, then scroll down until you see the "Two-factor authentication" bit. You can use an app, or you can verify through email—either way, you're protected and you've got a free emote on your hands.

Two-factor authentication—sometimes abbreviated to 2FA—is basically a double-check system that ensures you know what's going on with your account: Logins or changes have to be verified independently before they're allowed, through an emailed link or a standalone app. It can be a hassle sometimes, but the added security they offer is worth it.

Despite that, not everyone takes advantage of the feature, either because they're not aware or they just can't be bothered. Thus, incentive: Spare Epic a potential support headache, and get some free stuff.

And now, let us take a moment to pay respect to the original: