Gateway's RTX 2060 gaming laptop is just $799 right now

Walmart's Gateway-branded gaming laptops have repeatedly been some of the cheapest PCs with Nvidia's ray-tracing graphics cards. The RTX 2060 model dropped as low as $699 on Black Friday, which ended up being one of the best PC gaming deals during that event. Now the laptop has dropped back to $799.00—not quite as low as it was on Black Friday, but still $200 off the usual price.

This laptop is manufactured by EVOO, and sold as a Gateway-branded machine by Walmart. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (not the lower-power Max-Q variant), 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. You also get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For comparison, most other laptops with an RTX 2060 go for $900-1,100, though some of them have more storage capacity and RAM.

The main catch here is that you only get 8GB RAM, while many games are now designed for 16GB (or more), but that's easily upgradable down the road. The 256GB SSD is also relatively tiny, but again, you can swap in a larger one later if needed.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, take a look at our hub of the best gaming laptop deals. It's updated constantly with the best sales we find from across the web, with options at every price point.