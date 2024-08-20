Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 imagines a medieval Europe that's mostly swords in its latest Gamescom gameplay teaser

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gameplay Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 made an appearance at today's Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom, revealing a brief gameplay teaser for the upcoming sequel to the middle-ages action RPG. Henry is back, and the world's most plain-faced protagonist seems to have one goal in mind: Relentless swordfights with as many 15th century Bohemians as he can manage.

Henry begins the trailer getting threatened by a crown-wearing jagoff. But it's not long before he escapes to do things that heroes do, like riding a beloved steed across the sunset-splashed Bohemian plains, where everyone has inexplicable British accents and every tree has Medieval Unfortunates hanging from its branches. Otherwise, you wouldn't be able to tell that there's a civil war on. That's how visual storytelling works.

Henry passes through some taverns, some muddied streets, some more idyllic fields—all of which look lovely—and finally, after another brief diversion in the hanging zone, we get what we all know Henry came for. It's swords o'clock, and Henry brought enough to share.

The festival of slashing and stabbing is brief. Henry cocks a crossbow at one point, but only as a formality before returning to his favored pastime of striking foes with every weaponizable inch of his longsword.

If you somehow leave the teaser with an unsated hunger for bladecraft, there'll be a longer Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gameplay showcase dropping tomorrow at 9 AM CEST. I'm sure there'll be plenty more swords being swung.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 releases on February 11, 2025, a short delay from its originally planned 2024 window.