Fortnite Season 3: All mythic weapons locations

Fortnite Season 3 keeps mythic weapons around and keeps the routine largely the same. You need to collect mythic weapons from boss characters, and you'll have to fight tooth and nail to get them—or just be incredibly opportunistic. With a brand new map to explore, you'll need to know where to look if you want to get a mythic weapon that's best for your play style.

We've scoured the map for every mythic weapon location, what they do, and which boss you'll have to fight for it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Jules' mythic drum gun and glider gun

Jules' mythic drum gun and grappler are located at the Authority building in the center of the map, where the Agency was previously located. Like the Agency, it's heavily guarded, and you'll have to defeat Jules' to get it. Jules' drum gun is slightly less powerful than Midas' drum gun. It deals one less point of damage at a lower fire rate and a little less damage to structures, but it'll still chew through most things just fine.

The glider gun is basically a souped up version of the Batman glider gun. It has a ridiculous range, and allows you to escape fall damage, but of course flying around will open you up to attacks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Ocean's mythic burst assault rifle and bottomless chug jug

Ocean can be found at the Fortilla location in the southwest portion of the map. Scan a guard to get their location and defeat them. Ocean drops the mythic burst assault rifle and the bottomless chug jug. The latter has infinite uses to provide you with valuable shield points.

The mythic burst assault rifle now shoots in two-shot bursts rather than three, making it's pure DPS a little bit lower, although it does do more damage to structures this season.

Also take note that Ocean is dressed in Brutus' Ghost faction helmet, making her a little more difficult to pick out from the crowd of guards.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Kit's mythic charge shotgun and shockwave launcher

Kit is hiding out at Catty Corner, the renovated location where Meowscles was hanging out in Season 2 after being kicked off of his yacht by Deadpool. Catty Corner is now basically Meowscles' and Kit's bachelor pad, and it's positively swarming with guards. Kit himself is just a little cat piloting a robotic body, making him difficult to distinguish from the guards at first. Locate Kit by shaking down a guard, then defeat him.

Kit will drop the mythic charge shotgun, which has a five-shot magazine instead of three. The charge shotguns you find in Season 3 will have a little circular gauge indicating how fully charged they are. Basically, hold down the shoot button until the gauge is full, then release to do more damage than the average charge shotgun. 150 damage, to be exact. A headshot will get you about 220 damage.

Kit's shockwave launcher uses rocket ammo, but essentially acts as a shockwave grenade wherever you fire, which can send you or enemies rocketing into the air.