How to get Fortnite's mythic weapons and where to find them

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here's where to find Fortnite's Mythic weapons. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has introduced a new tier of guns for players to find. Mythic weapons are the sort of golden guns that definitely live up to their name, dealing out tons of damage. You'll have to work for it, though, and you'll need to know where to look.

How to get a mythic weapon in Fortnite

To get a mythic weapon in Fortnite, you'll first need to locate one of the five mini-boss characters (you know, the secret agents who are this season's cast of kooky skins to collect) scattered around the map. You can find their locations below, but the gist is: Find the mini-boss, kill the mini-boss, and pick up the gun they drop.

Keep in mind that these mini-bosses (and their mythic weapons) are quite tough. Not so tough that one player can't take one out, but do be careful that you know where each mini-boss's henchmen are. There's also a possibility that the mini-bosses might spawn in an area you can only get to if you disguise yourself as the necessary faction member, although in my experience that's rarely an issue.

Mythic weapon locations and which mini-boss has them

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Skye's Assault Rifle: You'll find Skye in the northwest corner of the map, at her secret base that looks like a shark carved out of an island cliffside.

Meowscles Peow Peow Rifle: Meowscles is located in the northeast corner of the map, on a large yacht that you won't miss.

TNTina's Ka-Boom Bow: TNTina is located at the Rig in the southeast portion of the map, just a bit southwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Brutus' Minigun: Brutus is located in the east portion of the map, south of Dirty Docks. You'll find him in the Grove.

Midas' Drum Gun: Midas is located at the Agency, which is the dead center of the map.

Hungry for more Fortnite? Check out every Chapter 2 Season 2 skin, our favorite creative codes, and don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get the Deadpool skin.