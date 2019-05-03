Rick Fox says he'll stay with Echo Fox if it ditches racist investor

Update: Rick Fox has told TMZ that he'll stay with the Echo Fox organization if it cuts ties with the investor who used a racist slur in an email to Jace Hall. "I am not looking to go anywhere, but I will not stay in business with a racist," he said. "I just won't."

But as noted in the original report, cutting ties with the investor may be difficult if he doesn't want to go. "The unfortunate thing is, being a racist in America is not illegal, unfortunately," Fox said. "He has his own economic interests and his own rights. So, no one is going to trample on his rights."

Fox tweeted the a link to the TMZ report with a simple message:

Original story: It was reported last week that Rick Fox, former NBA pro and founder of the Echo Fox esports organization, was leaving the org over an investor's use of a racial slur in an email sent to former CEO Jace Hall. In a statement provided to Dexerto today, Amit Raizada, a partner in investment firm Vision Venture Partners, acknowledged and apologized for the use of the slur.

"In a heated and contentious email exchange with Jace Hall several weeks ago, I lost my temper and used a racial epithet directed personally at him," Raizada said. "I have apologized to Jace, and I would like to apologize to all. My language was wrong and there is no excuse for it. I have stepped down from all day-to-day decision-making with all entities in which Jace Hall and I were involved."

The report says the dispute between Raizada and Hall occurred on April 1 and related to a financial issue at Twin Galaxies, a gaming site Hall acquired in 2014.

Raizada denied directing slurs or threats toward Fox or members of his family, however, saying in a separate statement that he and Fox "had previously enjoyed a 20 year long deep personal friendship and have been and are currently involved in several business dealings together." According to the initial report, Fox indicated that his family had previously been threatened, presumably in relation to his role at Echo Fox, but did not explicitly state that those threats originated with Raizada.

The admission may have a significant impact on the immediate future of Echo Fox. A source told the site that shareholders want Fox to remain, but that would presumably be contingent upon Raizada's ouster; however, a "complicated financial situation" could make it difficult to remove him. Interestingly, Raizada is no longer listed as a partner on the Vision Ventures Team page—the most recent Internet Archive entry has him there at least until October 21, 2018—but he remains listed, along with Fox, on the website for Vision Global Foundation, a Vision Ventures organization founded to support charitable causes.

I've reached out to Vision Venture Partners and Echo Fox for more information, and will update if I receive a reply.