Doom’s best SnapMaps: planting crops, Pokedemons, and parkour

Doom ’s proprietary level creation tool, SnapMap, feels like the shooty cousin of Lego. You’re presented with a big bucket of blocks and what you make out of them is left to imagination. Even if the product is limited by the available shapes, it’s a pretty cool toolset, simple to use and capable of creating great Doom levels ( but we’d much rather have mod support ).

I was never good with Lego. My signature was a multicolored, half-finished house, and there are plenty of equivalents in SnapMap. Half the maps feel like a half-hearted recreation of the Winchester Mansion . Lucky for you, we sifted through the noise and found more than enough SnapMap levels that are definitely worth checking out. Here are our favorites so far.

To find each level, just head to the Search menu in SnapMap mode and enter each title into the keyword search option.