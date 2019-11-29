Don't miss this Black Friday graphics card deal: an RTX 2060 down to a fantastic $290

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

There are plenty of graphics card deals this Black Friday, but this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 is one of the most compelling GPU offers right now. The RTX 2060 represents the entry point into the world of ray tracing GPUs, and you can now grab one for under $300—that's over $60 below the original launch price. Gigabyte's Windforce OC comes with a modest factory overclock, and its dual fans keep the card running cool and quiet.

Ray tracing in games has been slowly gaining momentum over the past year, and more ray tracing enabled games are slated to release in the coming months. So far, there have been six major games launched that utilized ray tracing hardware, and in 2020 I count at least eight more. That's over a dozen ray tracing enhanced games, including Cyberpunk 2077, which is undoubtedly the most anticipated game for next year. It's one of the highlights of the Black Friday graphics card deals.

You can try enabling ray tracing on Nvidia's GTX 10-series cards, but even the mighty GTX 1080 Ti can't keep up with the 2060 with RTX effects enabled. Even without ray tracing, the RTX 2060 is typically faster than a GTX 1070 Ti, often beats the GTX 1080, and runs neck and neck with AMD's RX 5700. It has more features, uses less power from the outlet, and has a lower price than any of those GPUs.

For anyone still using a GTX 1060 or GTX 900 series graphics card, this is a great upgrade that gets you access to all the enhanced graphics available in modern games. You'll be able to max out the settings on just about any game at 1080p and still get 60 fps. While not the most powerful, in terms of value it's one of the best graphics cards in 2019.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC | $289.99 (save $40)

The RTX 2060 is the cheapest entry point into ray tracing, with performance otherwise similar to a GTX 1080. Now priced at under $300, this is the cheapest we've seen on a 2060 card. Use code 9BFCMPC439 for $10, plus a $30 mail-in rebate.View Deal

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards