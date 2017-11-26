Cyber Monday wifi router deals

A solid router is critical for every home network, and gamers have especially strong needs when it comes to routers. While a wired connection is ideal, not everyone wants to be tethered to a network cable at all times while gaming.

While you're scanning for discounts on graphics cards and gaming mice on Cyber Monday, don't overlook a great deal on a new wifi router. We'll be updating this list whenever we spot some new bargains.

The TP-Link Archer series has been one of the best on the market, giving staple companies like Linksys and Asus a run for their money in recent years. Amazon is discounting the Archer C3200 down to $130 from a $300 price tag right now.

If you're looking for a mesh wireless router system, Amazon is giving a nice $120 drop to $280 for the Netgear Orbi, from a previous price of $400. For a reliable wifi blanket over your whole house, only a mesh will do.

US DEALS

TP-Link AC5400 router: $200, Amazon (save $100)

TP-Link AC3200 Archer C3200 router: $130, Amazon (save $170)

Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 R6700 router: $100, Amazon (save $30)

Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh wireless system: $280, Amazon (save $120)

Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 router: $270, Amazon (save $30)

Asus RT-AC3200 AC3200 router: $200, Amazon (save $80)

Linksys AC1900 EA7500 router: $110, Amazon (save $59)