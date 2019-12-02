Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Black RGB is at its lowest price ever

Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Evo is the stuff of legend—it's been our budget pick for the best CPU coolers practically forever, often outperforming solutions that cost twice as much. And right now, there's a Cyber Monday deal allowing you to get it for 25 percent off—that's only $10, but it's still the lowest price ever on the RGB edition.

Originally launched clear back in 2011, the Hyper 212 Evo has been through several minor iterations over the years. It was updated to include mounting brackets for newer sockets like AM4, then it got coated in black to make it blend a little better with our modern dark and moody aesthetic. Most recently, the black edition received some RGB luvin', because who doesn't like RGB lighting?

Regardless of the model, the Hyper 212 Evo does a great job at keeping most CPUs chilled out. I probably wouldn't task it with cooling something like a Ryzen 9 3950X, and certainly not with the latest Intel 10th Gen Extreme processors like the Core i9-10980XE, but for mainstream builds it does fine. It's particularly useful for Intel builds with a Core i7-9700K or i5-9600K, since those K-series parts don't include a cooler, or for AMD Ryzen CPUs if you want something a bit better than the stock coolers.

The only real downsides are that, depending on your motherboard and memory, the fan might block access to the first memory slot. If you're only using two sticks of RAM, it should be fine, but it works better with boards that have more space around the CPU socket. The other potential drawback is that the fan is quite loud at 100 percent. Keep it under 50 percent and it's much better, which is why I recommend avoiding extreme CPUs that would push the cooler to higher RPMs.

The other variants of the Hyper 212 are also discounted right now:

Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black | $29.99 (save $10)

The Hyper 212 Evo is one of our favorite budget coolers, and the Black RGB edition looks even better while still cooling just as well. It's currently $10 off the regular price, via a mail-in rebate.

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo | 24.99 (save $10)

The standard silver heatsink version of the Hyper 212 Evo is also on sale, though not for its lowest price ever. Still, $25 for a good air cooler is worth considering.

