Popular

Zeno Clash 2 comes out swinging on April 30

By

Has it always been you lifelong dream to punch a giant crab in its stupid, oblivious face? In real-life that's not going to happen. We're just not experimenting enough in the field of rapid crustacean growth. Also you'd look a bit mean. People would stare. Luckily in Zeno Clash 2 those dreams look set to be fulfilled - and soon - as it's being released through Steam on April 30th.

There are other things to punch, too. The story picks up soon after the first, with Ghat and Rimat attempting to save Father-Mother from the imprisonment of Golem. Judging from this previously released trailer, doing so will involve pitting your fists against birdmen, monkey-men, and a selection of regular men with irregular beards and hats.

Pre-orders from Steam grant a free copy of the original Zeno Clash. There's also a two-pack available, to take advantage of the new co-op, and a Special Edition, with a digital art book and soundtrack, both certain to be thoroughly weird.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments