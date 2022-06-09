You're a skateboarding demon made of glass on a mission to swallow the moon

Audio player loading…

"You're a demon made of glass and pain." I feel like that's a pretty good pitch for a game on its own, but it only gets more intriguing when the demon picks up a skateboard and starts shredding through the underworld.

And why? Well, the Devil said if you skateboard to the moon and swallow it whole, your soul will be set free. That's the story in Skate Story.

I know it sounds like a rather familiar concept—an aspiring moon-swallower does a bunch of cool skateboard tricks in hell while made of pain and glass—but once you see it in action in the trailer above, you'll be pretty blown away by how it all looks. Skate Story is a gorgeous looking game, like a painting of a skateboarding glass demon come to life. Fantastic soundtrack, too.

"Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest," reads the game's page on Steam (opens in new tab). "Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater."

There are over 70 tricks to master, and along the way you'll gain access to new decks, trucks, wheels, and other skating gear. Skate story features music by Blood Cultures and John Flo, and is due out in 2023. Until then, do like I'm doing and watch the trailer 10 or 15 more times. Just, um, try not to fall off your board. You'll shatter. That's the downside to being a glass demon, I imagine.