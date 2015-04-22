In the three weeks since we asked you to send us your best Elite: Dangerous screenshots, we received over 500 entries. So thanks for that.

Going through your shots has been a delight, and we've selected our favourites for display here. Sorry if yours didn't make the cut. We looked at them all, but a 500+ slide gallery would have broken the website.

As promised, Elite: Dangerous art director Chris Gregory has picked his personal favourite to receive a package of Elite-themed prizes.

And the winner is...