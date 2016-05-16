Popular

You can now play Dark Souls 3 in first-person, thanks to this mod

Get up close and personal with backstabs.

Believe it or not, there's a small portion of Souls players who long for the days when From Software built fantasy RPGs with a first-person perspective. The King's Field series, which From developed for Sony's consoles during the '90s, doesn't seem likely to make a comeback, but playing Dark Souls in first-person can at least help you pretend you're playing a King's Field game.

Souls games weren't designed to be played from a first-person perspective, but that hasn't stopped modders making it happen. They've finally done it for Dark Souls 3 and, as the video below demonstrates, it's not perfect but it does look reasonably playable.

The mod comes courtesy of Zulliethewitch, who also built first-person mods for Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2. Naturally, the weapon animations aren't quite perfect but they look a lot better than I expected.

Check out a video below, and download the mod here (I haven't tested it personally, so proceed with caution). 

Shaun Prescott

