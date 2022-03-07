You can now check to see if your Steam Deck will ship in Q3

Audio player loading…

Steam Decks are now out in the wild, but unless you pre-ordered one last year within the first few minutes of availability, chances are you're still unsure when you'll be getting one. Valve has added just a tiny bit more clarity on when some Steam Decks will be arriving in an update today. Some reservations that were previously lumped into the vague "after Q2" window are now scheduled for the more concrete Q3.

"We have been working hard to increase the number of Steam Decks we can produce this year, and we now have more clarity on our longer term production schedule," Valve wrote. "As a result, in addition to Q1 and Q2, reservers can now see if they are in the Q3 order availability window. You can check the Steam Deck product page (while logged in) to see your reservation window."

If you find yourself with a Q3 reservation, that means you should get an email to order your Steam Deck by the end of September. Valve is now sending out order emails on Mondays every week.

In today's update Valve added that it's "looking into" making the Steam Deck available in more countries by the end of 2022, including Japan. It's currently available in the United States, Canada, UK, and EU.

If you try to reserve a Steam Deck today, the expected order availability is listed as "after Q3 2022," which means it's still possible—but definitely not guaranteed—you could get a Deck this year.

For more on Valve's handheld gaming PC, check out our Steam Deck review, guide to installing the Epic Game Store on the Steam Deck, and our take on using the Steam Deck out at the pub.