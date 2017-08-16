XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 'Propaganda Center' photobooth feature free on Steam

After reading Tom's thoughts on XCOM 2's War of the Chosen earlier this week, I feel a little overwhelmed. With a host of additional technical features applied to what was already a pretty complex game—not to mention a cartload of new customisation options—it looks like we'll have our work cut out for us when the expansion lands later this month.

Until then, its 'Propaganda Center' photobooth feature can be downloaded now, free-of-charge, on Steam.

Available to all, the Propaganda Center allows players to craft "war-and-meme worthy" posters using a variety of different backgrounds, soldier poses and filters. From the main menu, players can view and use their Character Pool or opt to create new soldiers entirely.

A total of 23 different background images await creative hands, alongside 16 different layouts. "Do you want to make it look like you're taking a snapshot of drafting a recruitment poster?" asks this Steam community post. That's up to you to decide—do so in this direction.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is due August 29. If you missed the link to Tom's early thoughts above, let me redirect you here.