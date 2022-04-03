World of Warcraft's next expansion may be dragon-focused according to a leak

Audio player loading…

The name of World of Warcraft's next expansion may have leaked through the source code of the game's official website. According to Wowhead, the site contains product IDs for something called "Dragonflight" in "base," "epic," and "heroic" forms, matching the product tiers used in previous expansions.

While skeptical WoW fans may feel it's still a little too close for comfort to April Fool's Day, this story seems a bit too obscure and believable compared to the more absurd and bombastic pranks we've come to expect from game developers.

In WoW lore, a "Dragonflight" is one of the various subspecies of dragon in the setting, with assorted powers and ancient progenitors. The dragons of WoW have been in decline ever since the defeat of Deathwing all the way back in 2010's Cataclysm expansion. Wowhead has previously datamined what appears to be an upcoming green dragon player mount, a potential reward with premium versions of the expansion, lending further credence to the Dragonflight title.

After an encouraging launch, we were disappointed by Shadowlands' lack of follow-through. Hopefully its successor can address these issues and leave the game in a healthier state. Blizzard is set to officially unveil this next, potentially dragon-heavy expansion on April 19.