World of Warcraft's new male human model revealed

Over the last few months, Blizzard have been previewing the revamped character models of World of Warcraft's Warlords of Draenor expansion. We've already seen Orcs , Taurens , Draenei and Night Elves , but now it's time for the most fantastical species of all: Humans. As improbable as they are, with their weird faces and stubbly hairs, the Humans have proven a popular choice among MMO players. And for the nearly 10-year-old WoW, they're also one of the models most in need of an upgrade.

"Our goal here was to honor the silhouette and style of the original, while increasing fidelity and fixing some of the big issues we'd identified," wrote art director Chris Robinson .

According to Robinson, the Human male has been a source of criticism thanks to weird geometry and proportions, and so the team have been working to reduce some of those extremes. "We've taken great care to ensure we're not changing so much that he looks completely unlike anything you'd expect, while also correcting some of the more glaring problems," he said.

You can also see the Human female revamp , which Blizzard unveiled earlier in the year. For more on Warlords of Draenor, check out Chris's hands-on preview .