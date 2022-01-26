Everything we know about WoW Shadowlands 9.2: Eternity's End

The WoW Shadowlands 9.2 patch has been a long time coming, and the wait isn't over quite yet. The last big update was back in June with Chains of Domination , and the lull between big patches has been felt keenly this time around.

World of Warcraft hasn't had the best of years , but the Eternity's End update will hopefully help inject new life into the game as the MMO heads towards the final stretch of the Shadowlands expansion. So if you're thinking about jumping back into Azeroth's afterlife, or you just want to know what the new patch involves, here's what we know about the WoW 9.2 update, including when to expect the release date.

It's worth pointing out that much of this information comes from the PTR (public test realm) so some details may change between now and launch.

The 9.2 patch has been on the PTR since the beginning of December. Significant updates generally spend a couple of months there before being pushed to the live servers, so we're likely to see the release date landing around the end of February or the beginning of March.

Blizzard usually only gives players seven to 14 days' notice before a new patch goes live, so we might not get an official release date until mid-February or later.

New raid and zone

(Image credit: Blizzard)

WoW 9.2 raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones

Sepulcher of the First Ones includes 11 new bosses, including Anduin Wrynn and culminates in a showdown with The Jailer as the final boss of the encounter. It's also the last Shadowlands raid.

New raids tend to arrive two to three weeks after a big patch, with the various difficulties getting staggered releases. Both Normal and Heroic difficulties usually come first, with Mythic and the first wing of Raid Finder following in the second week. Sepulcher of the First Ones is likely to follow this format, but with one difference, according to Wowhead —the final three bosses won't be available on any difficulty until the second week of the raid's release.

New zone: Zereth Mortis

If you've been following along with the story of Shadowlands so far, you'll know that The Jailer has managed to acquire all the Sigils needed to escape to the realm of the first ones, Zereth Mortis. This zone is also to the home of the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid.

Zereth Mortis will offer the usual World and Daily quests, a new World Boss, and new 9.2 Campaign Chapters work through. There's also another progression system to unlock, The Cipher of the First Ones, which should help you explore everything the new zone has to offer, eventually including the ability to fly in Zereth Mortis.

Tier sets and double legendaries

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Tier sets are back

Tier sets will return for the first time since the Legion expansion, offering both 2-set and 4-set class-specific bonuses, depending on how many pieces you have equipped. The Progenitor tier set pieces drop from bosses in both the new raid and the Great Vault, but all players will eventually access them via the Forge of Creation in Zereth Mortis.

Legendary gear limit increased to two slots

We've only been able to equip one piece of legendary gear at any one time since the start of Shadowlands. 9.2 and grinding reputation to Revered with Zereth Mortis' The Enlightened faction will allow you to equip two legendary items simultaneously. There is a slight catch, though—the patch is also introducing a new Covenant legendary belt, and this must always be one of the two legendaries you equip.

Torghast

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

9.2 Torghast changes

The Jailer's Gauntlet is a new mode coming to Torghast. Unlike other levels, this mode will be free of trash mobs and puzzles to distract you, and you'll instead need to take on many boss fights over several layers. You'll also gain access to the more powerful Anima powers to help you along.

The rewards for completing The Jailer's Gauntlet range from pets, toys, and a new mount, alongside the usual Soul Ash and Soul Cinders currency you get from any other Torghast run.