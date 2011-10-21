Popular

World of Warcraft Annual Pass announced, subscribers get Diablo 3 free

By

Diablo 3 beta thumb

The World of Warcraft Annual pass has been announced at the Blizzcon opening ceremony. The annual pass will cost €12.99 / £8.99 a month. For a limited time, those who sign up will be able to download the full, digital version of Diablo 3 for free when it's released. Subscribers will also get Tyrael's Charger WoW Flying Mount, which will arrive with the launch of patch 4.3, and access to the World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria beta when that goes live. The annual pass is available to buy know on the Blizzard site .

The Diablo 3 Collector's edition was also announced during the opening ceremony. The big boxed edition will contain an art book, a collector's edition soundtrack, behind the scenes DVD documentary a DIABLO SKULL and a 4 GB USB stick. There's still no release date for Diablo 3.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments