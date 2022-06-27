Today's Wordle answer #373: Monday, June 27

If you're searching for the answer to the June 27 (373) Wordle, you're in the right place. I fell into an old trap again today, telling myself the solution couldn't possibly be that word because it came to mind too quickly for it to be used in a puzzle game. Nobody told me that the trickiest part of guessing in Wordle would be all the times I second-guessed myself.

Maybe you have no such issues, and just stopped by to look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I'm happy to lend a hand. I can offer you a little clue, I've written out the answer just below that, and if you're not sure how to play I can show you how Wordle works.

Wordle June 27: A helpful hint

Less a definite period and more a general feeling, today's word is used to describe something that's old, but not old enough to be an antique. This is old in a good, nostalgic, childhood memories, kind of way—and is often used when talking about earlier periods of gaming.

Wordle today: 373 answer

Let's make sure your Wordle week starts off on the right foot. The answer to the June 27 (373) Wordle is RETRO.

How to play Wordle

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.