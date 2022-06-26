Today's Wordle answer #372: Sunday, June 26

It's Sunday, so that means it's time for the June 26 (372) Wordle answer. It's the last day of the week and the weekend (the last Sunday in June too), and for me that means today's Wordle must done free from any win streak worries or brain-scratching over making optimal guesses—I'll just do my best and see how it goes.

Perhaps you've already cleared today's challenge, and would like to spend some time browsing our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to help you out. I've got a clue if you need it, the full answer if you'd like to be certain, and if you've never played before I can explain the rules.

Wordle June 26: A helpful hint

As with so many English words, there are multiple meanings to today's challenge. The most straightforward version of today's word is used to describe corroded metal, but it can also be used to define a person who's a bit out of practice at any skill they used to be good at. There's just one vowel to find today.

Today's Wordle 372 answer

I've got the solution you've been looking for right here. The answer to the June 26 (372) Wordle is RUSTY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.