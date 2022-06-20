Today's Wordle answer guide #366: Monday, June 20

It's a new week, so start strong with the June 20 (366) Wordle answer. I opened with two spectacularly bad guesses today—I could've wept for my win streak. It was well worth persevering though, as by some miracle the third stab in the dark was so good I almost felt guilty about the line of greens that suddenly popped up. Hopefully tomorrow's Wordle will be a smoother ride.

When you've finished today's challenge, perhaps you'd like to take a look at our Wordle archive (opens in new tab)? No matter why you're here today, I'm sure I can lend a hand. I can offer you a clue, the full answer, and if you're not sure how to play Wordle I can teach you the rules.

Wordle June 20: A helpful hint

This word is the "I" in "I/O port", and is used, amongst other things, to describe someone's contribution to a group discussion.

Today's Wordle 366 answer

The answer to the June 20 (366) Wordle is INPUT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.