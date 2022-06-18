Today's Wordle answer guide #364: Saturday, June 18

It's Saturday, so that means it's time for the June 18 (364) Wordle answer. I think Wordle's helped to remind me how incredible the English language can be—26 letters can be arranged thousands of ways, used for anything from the names of flowers to highly specific moods or plain old insults. I wasn't expecting that from a simple puzzle game, but here we are.

Maybe you've cleared today's game with ease, and only stopped by to browse our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? No matter why you're here, I'm sure I can help you out. I've written a handy hint, the answer in full, and if you're not sure how Wordle works I'd be happy to show you how to play.

Wordle June 18: A helpful hint

The seeds of this tree—tree and seed both bearing the same name—are used to make chocolate, the mightiest of all the unhealthy foodstuffs. There's only one consonant in today's word, and it's used twice.

Today's Wordle 364 answer

Reused letters can make finding the answer in time extremely difficult, so let me help you out. The answer to the June 18 (364) Wordle is CACAO.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.