Today's Wordle answer #324: Monday, May 9

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 9 (324) answer? When I'm staring at three yellow boxes and the words just don't seem to come I find it helpful to bring out a pencil and some paper and jot them down. This fresh look can sometimes lead to an instant revelation, and when it doesn't, a little time spent doodling is never wasted.

Perhaps you do this already, and just came by to look through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I know I can help you out. I've got helpful tips if you want them, the answer in plain text, and if you'd like to learn how Wordle is played, then I'd be happy to teach you.

Wordle May 9: A helpful hint

Today's word is an illuminating ray of an answer as bright as the sun—a word so bright it can also be used to describe people, time, and anything with a happy, positive, undercurrent.

Today's Wordle 324 answer

Don't worry if you're drawing a blank—that's what I'm here for. The answer to the May 9 (324) Wordle is SHINE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.