Today's Wordle answer #321: Friday, May 6

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 6 (321) answer? Those yellow boxes are devious things, letting you know the answer's so close you're looking at a part of it, but still leaving you with no real idea of where each letter should go. In those instances I sometimes find my mind goes blank, every word I've ever known with an "R" or "A" in it scattering out of reach.

If you have a firmer grasp of letters than I do you might have come here hoping to browse through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the case, I'm sure I can help you out. I can provide a helpful nudge in the right direction, the answer, and if you'd like to learn how Wordle works I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 6: A helpful hint

These small and easily-pinnable objects are often used to let you know someone's name, rank or job title without having to ask them directly. Outside of work they can be purely decorative or proudly display someone's love for just about anything you can imagine.

Today's Wordle 321 answer

There are times when all you want is the answer to a tricky problem, so let's make sure you've got it. The Wordle May 6 (321) answer is BADGE.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.