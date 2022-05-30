Today's Wordle answer #345: Monday, May 30

Have you been looking for the Wordle May 30 (345) answer? It's the start of a new Wordle week, and today it feels like I could take on the puzzling world. Green boxes flock to my screen, my fingers can type no wrong. "Splendid" says Wordle at the end of it all. It's an understated celebration of today's win, but I'll take it.

If you've already cleared today's challenge you might like to spend some time browsing our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I know I can help you out. I've written up a helpful clue for you just below, the answer's waiting a little further down the page, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I can explain how it all works.

Wordle May 30: A helpful hint

Sometimes mistaken for islands, today's word more correctly describes a coral ring surrounding a beautiful lagoon. There's a double consonant in today's word, so think carefully about where something like that would go.

Today's Wordle 345 answer

There's no reason to risk your win streak today if you don't want to. The answer to the May 30 (345) Wordle is ATOLL.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.