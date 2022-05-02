Today's Wordle answer #317: Monday, May 2

Have you been hoping to find the Wordle May 2 (317) answer? Since I've started playing Wordle regularly I've developed a knack for picking out five-letter words in text—I suppose my mind is subconsciously trying to give me new ways to tackle everyone's favourite word game. I don't mind that, but I do wish I'd remember them when I need them the day after. Have you found yourself doing the same? I hope your recall's better than mine.

Maybe you came over to look at past answers in our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to help. I can offer a clue, the answer in bold capital letters, and if you're new to the game I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 2: A helpful hint

Tales of any kind—short ones, funny ones, fantastic ones, serious ones—can all be called today's word. Whether they're factual news pieces or lengthy accounts of wizards and dragons, this word covers them all.

Today's Wordle 317 answer

Sometimes you just need someone to come along and save your win streak, and I'm more than happy to oblige. The Wordle May 2 (317) answer is STORY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.